Salt Lake City man escapes injury in Idaho crash that kills other driver

KILGORE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City city man escaped injury in a Kilgore, Idaho, collision that claimed the life of the other driver.

A statemen from the Idaho State Police says the accident happened at 4:06 p.m. Friday when Cody Hansen, 20, of Rexburg, was driving north on Cottonwood Loop Road in a 2017 Polaris RZR and James Kruse, 76, of Salt Lake City, was driving south on the same road in a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon.

“The roadway was not paved and visibility was reduced due to blowing dust,” the police statement says. “Hansen’s RZR crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with Kruse’s Dodge.”

Hansen succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Kruse was not transported.