Salt Lake City man facing federal charges in 4 bank robberies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man suspected of committing multiple bank robberies, including three at the same Salt Lake City bank, was taken into custody Tuesday by special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Edward Begley, 64, of Salt Lake City, is charged by federal criminal complaint with the following robberies, all of which occurred in Salt Lake City:

• October 13, 2020 — Wells Fargo Bank, 2001 S. Main St.

• October 13, 2020 — U.S. Bank, 1575 S Main St.

• November 30, 2020 — U.S. Bank, 1575 S. Main St.

• December 8, 2020 — U.S. Bank, 1575 S. Main St.

According to the affidavit in support of the complaint and federal arrest warrant, in the Tuesday, Dec. 8, robbery Begley was seen leaving the U.S. Bank in a newer, black Nissan sedan, said an FBI Salt Lake City Field Office news release.

“A Salt Lake City Police officer spotted a vehicle matching that description and, after a traffic stop, took the suspect into custody,” the news release said.

Begley was interviewed and confessed to Tuesday’s robbery, as well as admitting to robber at least two other banks and possibly more, according to the complaint.

Begley is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.