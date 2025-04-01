Salt Lake City man flips vehicle, escapes injury in Wendover

WENDOVER, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — You run a stop sign at 2:44 a.m. Who’s going to know?

In the case of a Salt Lake City man in Wendover, there may be some lingering evidence.

“Wendover Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover at the I-80 Exit at Aria Boulevard, the agency’s Tuesday news release says.

“A 55-year-old Salt Lake City man failed to stop at the posted stop sign upon exiting the freeway and crashed into a rock embankment.

“The diver had no injuries.”

The flipped vehicle may have a scratch or two on it.

“The Wendover Fire Department wants to remind everyone to always wear your seatbelts.”