Salt Lake City suspect in custody after assaulting man with reciprocating saw, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has corrected earlier statements made to the media, and now say the victim who suffered a laceration above their eye after being attacked by a suspect wielding reticulated saw Tuesday night, was actually a man – not a female – as first reported.

The investigation started at about 11 p.m., a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says.

“SLCPD officers received information about a fight in-progress near the intersection of 300 East and 200 South. Officers arrived on scene and learned three people were outside walking a dog when the suspect, a male adult, approached them.

“The suspect somehow got entangled with the dog leash, which resulted in a verbal altercation between him and the three people walking the dog. During the verbal altercation, the suspect used a reciprocating saw and assaulted a male victim by cutting him above his eye. His injuries are not life-threatening.”

After the alleged assault on the male, “the suspect returned to his nearby residence, grabbed a metal pipe and broke out a vehicle window. Before officers could arrive, the suspect had returned to his residence.”

Officers tried to contact the suspect by phone and by giving verbal commands over a loudspeaker.

“The suspect refused to exit the residence and to comply with the officers’ orders,” the SLCPD statement says.

“After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, the SLCPD on-scene field incident commander requested the SLCPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) be activated.

“SLCPD SWAT and HNT personnel attempted additional outreach efforts to the suspect. At approximately 2 a.m. on October 13, 2021, SWAT entered the residence and located the suspect inside a bedroom. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.”

The suspect and officers were not injured, the statement says.

The suspect’s name will not be available until he is booked into jail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.