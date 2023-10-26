Salt Lake City man indicted in multiple 7-Eleven robberies in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Salt Lake City man in multiple 7-Eleven robberies that took place in Salt Lake County last month.

“According to court documents, Andrew Armani Deionte Rowe, 27, allegedly entered a 7-Eleven on Sept. 12, 2023, at 2917 South Highland Drive, in Salt Lake City and locked the doors behind him,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney‘s Office for Utah says.

“Rowe handed the clerk a note that stated, ‘Do as I say, or you will lose your life.’ The clerk complied and gave Rowe the money from the register.

“In a separate robbery, also on Sept. 12, 2023, Rowe allegedly threatened and robbed a 7-Eleven employee at 480 West 3900 South in Millcreek, Utah,” according to the release from the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors for Utah. “On Sept. 14, 2023, Rowe allegedly threatened and robbed a 7-Eleven employee at 895 East 4500 South, in Salt Lake City.

“On Sept. 27, 2023, Rowe allegedly threatened and robbed a 7-Eleven employee at 911 East 3300 South in Millcreek.”

Rowe was taken into custody by Oct. 11, the DOJ said, and during an execution of a search warrant on his apartment and vehicle, items observed in the robberies — including clothing and a handgun, later identified as a replica Glock 45 pistol — were seized as evidence. Rowe was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Rowe is charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery. His initial court appearance on the indictment is scheduled for Friday in the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

An FBI Task Force officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the case.