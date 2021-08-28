Salt Lake City man jailed after swinging axe at family members, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was booked into jail without bail on three felony charges after family members say he attempted to hit them with an axe.

The incident happened on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Salt Lake City residence.

“The victim stated that he had been outside with his 12-year-old son when his son attempted to go inside the house and found that the front door had been locked,” the SSLCPD statement says.

“The victim stated that when he banged on the door the A/P (accused person) opened the door and had an axe in his hand. The victim stated that with the axe in his hand the A/P took multiple swings at the victim. The victim then threw a plastic rod at the A/P and hit him in the leg and the A/P then put down the axe and walked away. The victim then took away the axe and hid it.

“I spoke to the victim’s 12-year-old son that was directly present for the entire incident. Without prompting the child told me that the A/P opened the door and swung the axe more than once at both the child and the child’s father.”

The 30-year-old suspect is facing charges of: