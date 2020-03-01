Salt Lake City man Tased by officers after allegedly kicking, knocking grandmother unconscious

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kicked his 84-year-old grandmother in the chest, knocking her unconscious.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Daniel Mutambala, 18, is facing charges of:

Aggravated abuse of disabled or elderly adult, a second-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

“On Friday at an address in Salt Lake City, the A/P (accused person) became upset with the victim and intentionally kicked the victim in the chest knocking her temporarily unconscious,” the statement said. “The A/P and victim are cohabitants by residing in the same residence. The victim is the A/P’s 84-year-old grandmother.”

The victim had to be transported to a hospital by ambulance due to her having trouble breathing.

“When attempted to place the A/P under arrest, the A/P resisted arrest by pulling his arms and legs away from officer’s grip,” the statement said. “The A/P got into a fighting stance and was Tased by officers due to resisting arrest.”

The statement did not say why the suspect kicked his grandmother.

Mutambala was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,680.