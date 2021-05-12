Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signs executive order requiring masks in city facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order Monday evening to requiring city employees and members of the public to wear a mask when they are in a city facility.

“I’m committed to keeping our city team healthy, and ensuring the members of the public we interact with stay safe,” Mendenhall said by way of a news release. “Our city’s transmission and vaccination data, coupled with the advice of the CDC to continue wearing masks indoors tells me that we need to keep doing what has worked — wearing masks.”

The executive order is similar to what the state and county have in place for their facilities, the news release said.

City employees will be required to wear masks inside city facilities, city vehicles, or when acting within the scope of city employment indoors.

Visitors will be required to wear a face mask when they are inside a city facility.

There are exceptions within the executive order for individuals with specific medical conditions. Other exceptions to wearing a mask include:

While actively eating or drinking, provided that the individual remains in place while eating or drinking

While alone or only with other members of the same household in an office, room, cubicle, vehicle, or similar enclosure

When communicating as or with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing if the speaker wears a face shield or uses alternative protection such as a plexiglass barrier

When engaging in work authorized by the city where wearing a face mask would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines

When needed to confirm an identity

While outdoors and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from any individual from a different household

Children younger than 3 years old.

This executive order is effective May 10 and will remain in effect until otherwise amended or rescinded.