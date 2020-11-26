Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall shares Thanksgiving message, gratitude for healthcare workers, residents’ sacrifices

Happy Thanksgiving, Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/P9H1vhRMLv — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) November 26, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall shared a Thanksgiving message Thursday, thanking first-responders and citizens who are making sacrifices by wearing masks and limiting interactions with others in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mendenhall posted the message on Twitter.

“For many of us, our feelings this Thanksgiving are a bit more nuanced than years gone by, as we deal with collective and individual struggles and loss,” she said in part. “But even with this season’s challenges, there’s no denying that there are many things to be grateful for.

“First and foremost, I am so appreciative of the amazing healthcare workers and first responders who perform their critical jobs that only they can, day in and day out. They’re doing so in the face of incredibly challenging and growing circumstances, and w owe them our gratitude or their continued efforts.

“I’m also thinking of the scientists who’ve been working non-stop to deliver a vaccine, the prospect of which ives many of us great hope. I’m also grateful for every salt Laker who is making personal sacrifices today by sticking to their own households. It’s difficult to forgo those in in-person, loving interactions with extended family and friends, especially this year when we could all really use a hug.”

Mendenhall said that sacrifice will be worth it, “to eliminate the risk of family spread and potential tragedy. Thank you for being flexible and responding in this responsible way.”

Mendenhall said she hopes all will enjoy the day, “however it looks for you,” and ended her message with wishes for a happy Thanksgiving.

