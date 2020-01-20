Salt Lake City mayor, police chief join others in day of service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined SLC Police Chief Mike Brown and others in a day of service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

“Salt Lake City government employees and Youth City Salt Lake City volunteers sprang into action this morning to help fight hunger at the SLC 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, a long time partnership with Utah Food Bank,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Municipal Government.

“Dr. King would be smiling if he were here today to see his dream come to fruition,” said Kaletta Lynch with the Salt Lake City mayor’s office. Her and her 9-year-old daughter KaNiyah have volunteered for the MLK Day of Service the last four years. Lynch talks about giving back in the video below.

“Jan. 20, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service celebrating the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” said a tweet from SLC Government Monday morning. “Today we celebrate community through service by ‘doing’ with a day on, not a day off in Salt Lake City.”