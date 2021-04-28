Salt Lake City murder suspect arrested after 12 hour SWAT standoff in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged suspect in a Salt Lake City murder has been taken into custody after a 12 hour SWAT standoff at a Magna apartment complex.

The ordeal at the Oquirrh Hills Apartments near 8400 W. 2900 South started about 3:30 p.m Tuesday after police received a tip that the suspect in a Monday morning murder at 900 S. 500 West was hiding in one of the residences.

Multiple units from the Salt Lake City Police Department followed by the SWAT team began staging in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Throughout the afternoon and into the night, negotiators were in contact with the alleged suspect, who police say was inside the apartment with a teenage son.

Despite telling negotiators he wanted to surrender, the suspect, and his son, refused to come out, police said.

As the evening wore on, Unified Police assumed command while negotiators continued to prompt the suspect to end the order peacefully.

About 3:20 a.m. Wednesday the standoff came to an end, when the SWAT team used tear gas to drive the suspect and his son from the apartment.

Both were taken into custody after receiving medical attention on scene for exposure to tear gas.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.