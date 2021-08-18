Salt Lake City offers free sandbags in case of severe weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City residents are being offered free sandbags in case of severe weather.

“We can’t predict the storm severity, but if you feel a need to prepare w/sandbags, we have a free supply in our HQ parking lot at 1530 S. West Temple,” said a tweet from the SLC Department of Public Utilities. “We ask you limit to 15 bags per household.”

Scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather are likely for Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of precipitation through Monday.

