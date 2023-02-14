Salt Lake City officials announce safety plan for NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown joined Mayor Erin Mendenhall Tuesday to share safety plans during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Plans include some road closures around the Vivint Arena and Salt Palace. Extra SLCPD officers will also be assigned to the area.

“It’s been three decades since Salt Lake City has hosted this event and we’re excited to showcase our beautiful capital city,” Mendenhall said at a news conference. “All-Star Weekend has taken months of coordination and planning, and I just know it’s going to be amazing.

“But, our primary goal is for our residents and visitors to enjoy this weekend safely.”

The map below shows planned closures.

An event of this magnitude will bring big impacts to the routines of community members, especially for people living and working downtown, Brown said.

“Our number one priority is the safety of everyone in our city,” he said. “This is an opportunity to showcase our great city and state. We are prepared to host a weekend of fun and exciting events.”

The SLCPD said its public safety partners and stakeholders include the Salt Lake City Fire Department, University of Utah Police and Utah Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office and Department of Homeland Security.

The SLCPD asks community members to take time to ensure they are safe, be aware of their surroundings, and report anything suspicious.

Officers will be strategically placed around high traffic areas to help maximize the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors.

For the latest information regarding street closures, the SLCPD asks community members to follow the department Twitter account, @SLCPD.