Salt Lake City PD: Assault suspect says he ran over woman who robbed, pepper-sprayed him after attempt to buy sex

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspect in an aggravated assault case said he ran over the female victim in downtown Salt Lake City because he “feared for his safety,” after she robbed and pepper-sprayed him following his attempt to pay her to have sex.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Richard Keano Salas, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 4, the victim was in the area of 300 N. 700 West and came in contact with the suspect, the statement said.

“It was reported that the A/P was following her around in his vehicle and subsequently ran her over with his vehicle,” the statement said.

The unnamed victim “sustained substantial bodily injury” and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Her current conditioned was not revealed.

A plate number of the vehicle was obtained through nearby video surveillance, and on Aug. 12, the vehicle and the suspect were located at 55 S. 500 West, police said.

The suspect was transported to the Public Safety building and read his Miranda rights, according to the probable cause statement.

“A/P stated that he encountered the female and propositioned her to commit a sexual act in exchange for money,” the statement said. “He stated the victim stole his money and pepper sprayed him. A/P stated he feared for his safety and was angered by her actions. This led him to running the victim over with his vehicle.”

Salas was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,010.