Salt Lake City PD issues Amber Alert for 3 missing at-risk children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert in an attempt to locate three missing at-risk children believed to be in South Dakota.

“This incident is being investigated as a custodial abduction,” according to an SLCPD press release.

The three missing Salt Lake City children are:

Three-month old Fermin Figueroa-Peralta (Male, brown hair, brown eyes)

Six-year-old Francisco Martinez-Peralta (Male, four feet – three inches tall, brown hair, brown eyes)

Eight-year-old Kristian Martinez-Peralta (Female, four feet – five inches tall, brown hair, brown eyes)

Investigators say the children are with likely their mother, identified as 27-year-old Conchita Leona Peralta and 33-year-old Fermin Figueroa-Luque.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department has reasons to believe the children are likely in or around North Eagle Butte, South Dakota,” the news release said.

“This investigation started on April 13, 2022 when the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department and notified officers about a recent court ruling ordering Conchita Leona Peralta to surrender her children into DCFS protective custody.

“When Conchita Leona Peralta did not surrender her children, both DCFS and SLCPD attempted to contact Conchita Leona Peralta with no response.”

Police say Conchita Leona Peralta may be driving a black Dodge Challenger sedan with Utah license plates G919NX.

‘Because the children were last seen in Salt Lake City, the SLCPD worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety to issue the Amber Alert in Utah so an Amber Alert could be simultaneously issued in South Dakota. People in Utah will not receive the traditional Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on their mobile devices because the three children are likely already out of state, based on the investigation.”

Anyone who sees the children, or their mother, should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.