Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles.

The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300 W. North Temple St., and left one person critically injured.

“Initially, based on witness statements, it was thought the driver of the Camry had a medical episode just moments prior to the crash,” says a Friday update issued by the SLCPD.

“However, based on the progression of the investigation, the SLCPD is now investigating the driver of the Camry for impaired driving.”

The driver of the Toyota Camry remains hospitalized in critical condition, the statement says.

“No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued at this time.”

Officials with Salt Lake City Fire, Gold Cross, and UTA responded and found four people injured, including the Camry driver, who was trapped inside his vehicle.

Patrol officers secured the scene while firefighters started triaging and treating the injured, the police statement says.

Investigators believe the Camry driver was southbound when he ran a red light and hit the eastbound bus, which then ran into two other cars facing north that were stopped at the light.

“In total, the crashes resulted in four people being injured, including the driver of the Camry, the bus driver and two bus passengers,” the statement says.

Only the Camry driver sustained critical injuries, police said Thursday. No information has been released on the driver and bus passengers who suffered lesser injuries.