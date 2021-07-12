1 dead after Salt Lake City collision, 2 adults, child, toddler transported to area hospitals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is confirmed dead and four people, two of them juveniles, were transported to area hospitals late Sunday afternoon after a collision at 900 West and North Temple in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Steve Wooldridge, Salt Lake City Police Department, confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the collision between a white sedan and a black SUV was called in to dispatch at 4:57 p.m.

The man driving the white sedan died at the scene, Wooldridge said.

The people in the white sedan, who were transported to area hospitals, are:

A woman, age 34, in very serious condition

A man, 33, in serious condition

A 5-year-old child in serious condition

A 16-month-old child with minor injuries

Wooldridge said he understands the woman was ejected from the vehicle at the scene. He did not know the genders of the children or the age of the man who died at the scene, he said.

Wooldridge said the area of the accident will be closed to traffic “for a significant amount of time.”

“TRAX lines also are closed at the scene, due to the investigation,” he said.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily that while the accident scene is closed for the investigation, a UTA shuttle will run between the Jackson/Euclid Station and the Fairpark Station. The rest of the green line will be unaffected, he said.

“We would ask people to please pay attention to traffic control devices,” Wooldridge said, adding that the investigation was ongoing and that conclusions as to which vehicle may have been at fault are pending.

Gephardt Daily will have further details as they are released.