Update: 2-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by car exiting North Dexter Street apartment complex; SLCPD investigators suspect driver ‘impaired’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a car Saturday around 6:50 p.m. as it was leaving an apartment complex on North Dexter Street.

According to a Salt Lake City Police Department news release, “Officers arrived and found a 2-year-old boy conscious, alert and breathing. Preliminary information indicates the child was accidentally hit by a slow-moving vehicle as it exited an apartment complex. We believe the child broke free from being held and ran into the car as it turned.”

The child was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Social workers from both SLCPD and the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to the scene and the hospital to support the family, witnesses and others, the release said.

Gephardt Daily video by Samuel Price

“The driver returned to the scene, unaware of what occurred, and is cooperating fully,” the release stated.

The initial SLCPD statement said early “witness accounts and officer observations” did not indicate “any signs of reckless driving or impairment.” In an updated statement, SLCPD reported, “Further investigation has revealed the driver is suspected of impairment and is being processed for driving while impaired.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.