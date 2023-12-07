Salt Lake City police announce another arrest in Oct. 8 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of helping an alleged shooter flee a crime scene in October by acting as his getaway driver.

Rene Chacon was arrested Wednesday for investigation of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, in connection with a shooting Oct. 8 near 923 S. State St.

Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16 a.m. to reports of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police say Chacon attended a large party at 876 S. Edison St. with Andres Alexis Cienfuegos Ruiz, who was arrested Dec. 1 after a warranted search of his residence uncovered evidence of his involvement.

During the party, a fight began inside house and later continued outside, where police say Ruiz reported seeing a man punch two of his friends.

“Ruiz pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg. The man ran away from Ruiz, who continued shooting at the man. Ruiz eventually got into a car and left,” SLCPD said in a news release.

While searching Ruiz’s residence Dec. 1, detectives found a shell casing, fraudulent Utah driver’s license and disposable THC cartridges, police said.

Detectives interviewed Chacon as part of their investigation and determined he drove Ruiz from the scene to help him escape, according to the news release.

Police say Chacon also is a gang associate involved in the criminal distribution of controlled substances. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.

Ruiz was arrested Dec. 1 for investigation of: