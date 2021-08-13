Salt Lake City police announce excessive vehicle noise campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Thursday its Motors Squad will be promoting awareness and compliance regarding excessive vehicle noise.

“This education and enforcement effort follows lengthy conversations with community members and city stakeholders about excessively loud vehicles with altered exhaust systems,” said a news release from SLCPD. “The noise pollution coming from these vehicles is at a level deeply impacting the quality of life for residents, the business community and visitors to the city.”

Officers will enforce applicable noise ordinances to promote education, awareness and compliance from vehicle operators. Decibel meters will be utilized throughout the city to support these efforts and enforcement could result in the issuance of a citation, the news release said.

For more information, please refer to UT Code 41-6a-1626, by clicking here.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department Motors Squad utilizes motorcycles that enable officers to move freely through congested traffic and more effectively accomplish their mission,” the news release said. “The Motors Squad is the Salt Lake City Police Department’s primary traffic enforcement unit. They also provide traffic control for numerous community events including parades, demonstrations, dignitary motorcades and sponsored runs and walks. The Motors Squad is committed to raising awareness for all road users.”