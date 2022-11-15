Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation.

This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling machines were being used at a convenience store-type business near 1100 S. Glendale Drive.

Undercover detectives went to the business and gambled on the machines, according to probable cause statements filed for the arrested suspects. A police statement says employee Jazmine Sosa, 27, provided change and paid out winnings.

On Nov. 2, a court-ordered search warrant was served on the business with support from a SWAT team, and Sosa and business owner Tyler Miller, 24, were arrested.

During the search, detectives recovered the loaded gun, four gambling machines, several thousand dollars in cash, and illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to information on charging documents or provided by the SLCPD.

Miller and Sosa both were arrested on suspicion of:

Intentionally providing or offering to provide online gambling, a third-degree felony

Gambling promotion, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a gambling device/record, a class A misdemeanor

Both Miller and Sosa were released without bail after agreeing to conditions including they return for scheduled court dates and commit no crimes.