Salt Lake City police arrest armed domestic violence suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Patrol officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man for multiple domestic violence charges, after he allegedly fired several rounds from a gun.

According to an SLCPD news release, the investigation began at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, when SLC 911 received a call for help from the female victim in the area of 1100 E. Ramona Avenue.

“The victim reported the suspect, later identified as Austin Trivett, a family member, was intoxicated, armed and had fired shots outside the house,” the news release says.

In less than six minutes from receiving the 911 call, more than a dozen officers and sergeants arrived in the area.

Responding officers learned the victim had left the residence, but they made contact with her a short distance away and took her to a safe location.

“Additional officers quickly formed a plan and surrounded the house. The suspect suddenly exited the home. Officers safely de-escalated the situation and took Trivett safely into custody,” police said.

SLCPD Lt. Lisa Pascadlo, the on-scene incident commander, stated in the news release:

This incident serves as a stark reminder about the calls our officers can find themselves confronted with at any moment during their shift. Their training, coordination, communication and professionalism were apparent, and I am proud of them.

Everyone, from SLC911 to the last officer holding traffic control did an excellent job to successfully resolve an incredibly volatile and dangerous situation. The courage, character and professionalism of our officers are commendable.

Officers transported Trivett to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on charges of Domestic Violence (DV) Aggravated Assault, DV Interruption of a Communication Device, Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Restricted Person and Public Intoxication.

“Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” police said.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds the community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”