Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at the Utah Attorney General’s Office inside the Heber M. Wells Building, 160 E. 300 South, and at a law office at 50 E. South Temple, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City police responded about 10 a.m. to a parking garage near 111 E. 300 South, where Jack had been seen. After learning from a witness that Jack had been inside the garage, officers began searching the area but were unable to find him, the release states.

A short time later, officers stopped a man matching Jack’s description near 250 S. State. Another witness told police the man had been “actively looking into car windows” along State Street, according to the news release.

“When contacted by officers, Jack refused to identify himself. Officers later confirmed his identity and learned he had an active arrest warrant from a previous case,” the release states.

During Jack’s arrest, officers found methamphetamine in his pocket, two credit cards reported stolen in a purse-snatching Saturday, and a bag of keys and electronic keycards belonging to several local businesses and other property. None of the keys or keycards belonged to Jack, police said.

Jack was in the process of being booked into the Salt Lake County on Sunday, the release states.