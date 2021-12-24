Salt Lake City Police arrest suspect after crash, attempted carjacking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec.24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers arrested a 28-year-old man Friday after he allegedly crashed a stolen SUV, fled from officers on foot, then attempted a carjacking in a foiled getaway attempt.

According to a Friday morning press release by the Salt Lake City Police Department, “This investigation started at 7:13 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021 when SLC911 received information about a possible impaired driver in the area of 800 South and 1000 West. A 911 caller reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle traveling westbound on 800 South at a high rate of speed crossing the Jordan River on Indiana Avenue. At one point, the vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic,” the press release said.

As officers were searching for the suspect’s vehicle, its driver crashed into a parked car at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Montgomery Street, the news release said. A witness reported the driver exit the vehicle and walk westbound.

“When an SLCPD sergeant located the suspect walking on Redwood Road near 1000 West, the suspect immediately ran towards a nearby car wash,” the press release said. “While fleeing from SLCPD, the suspect attempted to steal someone’s vehicle inside the car wash parking lot.

“Because of the suspect’s jacket, an officer’s Taser deployment did not work,” the press release stated. “An SLCPD officer and sergeant successfully stopped the suspect from fleeing and took the suspect into custody without further incident.”

The victim of the attempted carjacking was not injured, the press release said.

Investigators determined the SUV the suspect crashed in was stolen out of Salt Lake City, the SLCPD statement said. “Inside the stolen vehicle, officers located several other items including a birth certificate, a passport, several cell phones and a vehicle registration that all appear to be items of suspected theft,” the press release stated.

The SLCPD statement said the suspect had at least one active felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he is booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, according to the press release.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.