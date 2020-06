SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public to share information on two missing juveniles.

Missing are Eugenia Martinez-Juarez, 17, and Sandra Juarez-Martinez, 3.

“They left from 200 S. Pueblo St. on 6-18-20 and have not returned,” the SLCPD tweet says.

Eugenia was last seen wearing a gray jacket and pants, and pink and gray shoes.

Anyone who sees the missing girls is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.