SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are featuring wanted man Wesley Barker on their “Wanted Wednesday” feature.

“For this week’s Wanted Wednesday, we are looking for Wesley Barker, 43, who has several outstanding felony warrants,” an SLCPD Facebook post says.

“If you have information about this individual you can call anonymously. We appreciate your help. #WantedWednesday.”

A general number for the SLCPD is 801-799-3100.