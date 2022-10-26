Salt Lake City police ask for public’s help locating missing man, 78

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help finding a 78-year-old man who has been missing since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Robert Kelley, who has advanced Alzheimer’s disease and is battling cancer, was last seen near 600 North and 900 West, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Kelley is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Levi’s jeans, a purple winter jacket and hiking shoes, police said.

Kelley may use public transportation to get around downtown, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 or 911.