Salt Lake City police asking for assistance finding missing man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing man.

“We need to find Abdul Samadi,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. Friday. “He was last seen at the Division of Child and Family Services office in Salt Lake on March 22. He is recently homeless and his phone is turned off.”

The DCFS office in Salt Lake City is at 195 N. 1950 West.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that sees Samadi or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-59823.