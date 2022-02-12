Salt Lake City police asks public to steer clear of armed standoff site near 900 South 300 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of an armed man locked in a car and refusing to come out.

Police responded to the area of 900 South and 100 West at about 1 p.m. Saturday, Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers attempted to contact an individual who was inside a vehicle, and that individual is still in the vehicle on 900 South near Jefferson Street,” Weisberg told Gephardt Daily at 3:15 p.m.

“We have a very large containment area just out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the community members, so 900 South is closed from West Temple to Third West. Many of the side streets are also closed in that area.”

Weisberg said officers have requested assistance from the department’s SWAT team, crisis negotiators and social workers.

“At this point right now, we are simply trying to get as many resources here as we can to help safely resolve the situation.”

People who live and work in the area have been asked to stay put.

“We have asked many of the nearby residents and businesses to shelter in place, especially those along ninth south in the area of Jefferson Street,” Weisberg said.

