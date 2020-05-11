Salt Lake City police attempting to conduct welfare check on 21-year-old resident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials are attempting to conduct a welfare check on a missing 21-year-old resident.

Eztli Cortez has been missing since April 23. Cortez is gender fluid and identifies by the pronoun “they/she,” according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding them.

Cortez was last seen in the area of North Ogden Canyon Road in Weber County.

“We are attempting to conduct a welfare check Eztli Cortez,” said a Facebook post from Salt Lake City police Monday afternoon. “We request any individuals who may have given a ride to Eztli, had contact with Eztli, or know Eztli’s whereabouts to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-71931. #SeeSomethingSaySomething.”

Cortez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. They have a scar on their forehead, the post said. Cortez was last seen wearing a green, yellow and red beanie and a sweater of an unknown color.

If you have any information about Cortez, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.