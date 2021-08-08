Salt Lake City police confirm 8-year-old burn victim has died of injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition after being burned Saturday night has died from his injuries.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the death in a tweet issued just after noon on Sunday.

“Our investigation with @slcfire is ongoing, but we can confirm a young boy died after being burned Saturday while playing with some type of fuel and accelerant near Gillespie Avenue and Navajo Street,” the SLCPD tweet says.

“This appears to be a tragic accident. There are no further updates.”

According to earlier reports, fire and police crews were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to the area, an alley near a home in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City.

Firefighters and at least one citizen put out the flames and tried to save the child.

No adults were in the immediate area when the fire broke out, police have said.