Salt Lake City police confirm fight near Regional Athletic Complex during soccer tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Monday that on Saturday, during a soccer tournament at the Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex, a fight took place in the area, and a caller reported a gun had been fired.

The complex is at 2280 N. Rose Park Lane. The SLCPD responded at about 2:30 p.m.

“Within 19 minutes of receiving the first 9-1-1 call, officers had secured the area and contacted multiple people,” the police statement says.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the argument does not appear to be related to the soccer tournament or any of the games occurring at the complex, it says.

“Further, it does not appear that any shots were fired during this incident,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers are continuing their investigation into the physical fight and are trying to determine the exact details of how the rifle may have been involved and are trying to determine whether any criminal act occurred involving the weapon.

“No arrests have been made. The SLCPD has identified the primary involved parties.”

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-166016, the statement says.