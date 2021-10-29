Salt Lake City Police deliver candy, treats to elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department delivered 1,235 bags of candy and treats to six local Title 1 schools for this year’s Halloween celebration.

In the past, this event has been held as a ‘trick-or-treat’ in-person event at the Public Safety Building, said a news release from the SLCPD.

“While the SLCPD cannot host the parties and traditions of past years, department members will still maintain the excitement for kids,” the news release said.

SLCPD command and staff members divided into two groups to deliver the bags to the schools. School children gathered outside on the playgrounds to receive the bags and SLCPD motor officers escorted the command staff with lights and sirens.

Candy was handed out at Bennion Elementary at 429 S. 800 East, Parkview Elementary at 970 S. Emery Street (1000 West), Riley Elementary at 1410 S. 800 West, Washington Elementary at 420 N. 200 West, Rose Park Elementary at 1105 W. 1000 North, and Newman Elementary at 1269 N. Colorado Street (1200 West).

The bags contained candy, age-appropriate activity pages, crayons, SLCPD badge stickers, reflective toys from the SLC Fire Department, age-appropriate books from the Salt Lake City Public Library, items from the Natural History Museum, discount coupons to see a Utah Grizzlies game, and small toys.