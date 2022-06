SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has located a child who was reported missing.

The 11-year-old boy was announced as missing in an SLCPD Twitter post issued at 6:50 a.m. Monday. An update issued at 9:38 a.m. says the boy has been found.

“Officers have located (him),” the statement says. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts in helping us search for him. (He) is now with our officers.”