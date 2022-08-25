Salt Lake City Police, Fire officials respond to suspected arson fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police and Fire departments are investigating a suspected arson case after a man reportedly set his motorhome on fire Thursday morning.

At 11:08 a.m., dispatch got a call from a woman reporting someone in a mental health crisis near 6050 W. 700 South. The caller knew the 40-year-old man, the SLCPD statement says.

“Officers and social workers assigned to the SLCPD Crisis Intervention Team responded to the scene and started gathering information,” says a police statement released Thursday afternoon.

“While investigating, officers saw smoke billowing in the distance and learned from the woman that the man lit his motorhome on fire using gasoline. The fire destroyed the motorhome.”

Firefighters responded and doused the fire.

“Responding officers located the man pedaling away from the scene on a bicycle,” the police statement says. “Officers told the man to stop but he refused to listen to officers.”

Officers followed the man to a business located near 5600 West 300 South where he was taken into custody.

A Gold Cross ambulance transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation. There were no injuries to the woman or officers.

“The identity of the man and any criminal charges will be released if and when he is booked into the Salt Lake County Jail,” the SLCPD statement says.