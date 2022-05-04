Salt Lake City police ID man whose body was found at construction site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have identified the man whose body was found Monday at a construction site.

“The man in this case is identified as 22-year-old Kyle Hatfield,” a police statement says. “At this time, detectives have determined there is no signs of foul play or other suspicious circumstances. There is no other information to release at this time.”

The call about the body came to dispatch at 6:56 a.m., and officers and paramedics responded to the scene, a construction site near 230 W. 1300 South.

Patrol officers confirmed the man was deceased. SLCPD homicide detectives, the SLCPD Crime Lab and the medical examiner’s office were then called in to process the crime scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-79822.