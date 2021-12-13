Salt Lake City police ID victims in separate shooting homicides

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the names of two men shot in separate incidents last week.
No arrests have been made in either case.
- The man killed on Friday at 300 South and 900 East was 32-year-old Christopher James Taylor.
- The man killed on Saturday at 900 S. East Edison St. was 22-year-old Adalid Serrano-Robles.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000.
Taylor
Officers were called to the scene of a fatal shooting outside a convenience store at 310 South 900 East at about 1:02 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a group of people administering first-aid to a man, now identified as Taylor, in a Maverik store parking lot.
Police took over lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was shot at last once during an altercation with a lone suspect who remains at large.
Serrano-Robles
The deadly incident was first reported about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police received reports of shots fired at 900 S. Edison Street near the corner of 900 South and State Street.
According to a statement by SLCPD, nearby officers arrived and found the shooting victim, now identified as Serrano-Robeles, being given first-aid. Police joined in the life-saving efforts, but Serrano-Robles died at the site of the shooting.
Police said at the time “the shooting stemmed from an isolated fight between a group of people.”
After the shooting, several witnesses left the scene before police arrived, the SLCPD statement said.
Investigators said the incident appeared to have no connection to a fatal shooting which happened early Friday the convenience store parking lot at 310 S. 900 East.