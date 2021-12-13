Salt Lake City police ID victims in separate shooting homicides

Salt Lake City police responded to a report of several shots fired and a man wounded in the area of 9th South and Edison Street on Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily)  — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the names of two men shot in separate incidents last week.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Taylor

Officers were called to the scene of a fatal shooting outside a convenience store at 310 South 900 East at about 1:02 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people administering first-aid to a man, now identified as Taylor, in a Maverik store parking lot.

Police took over lifesaving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot at last once during an altercation with a lone suspect who remains at large.

Serrano-Robles

The deadly incident was first reported about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police received reports of shots fired at 900 S. Edison Street near the corner of 900 South and State Street.

According to a statement by SLCPD, nearby officers arrived and found the shooting victim, now identified as Serrano-Robeles, being given first-aid. Police joined in the life-saving efforts, but Serrano-Robles died at the site of the shooting.

Police said at the time “the shooting stemmed from an isolated fight between a group of people.”

After the shooting, several witnesses left the scene before police arrived, the SLCPD statement said.

Investigators said the incident appeared to have no connection to a fatal shooting which happened early Friday the convenience store parking lot at 310 S. 900 East.

