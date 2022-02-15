Salt Lake City police ID woman found dead near 1700 West and 200 South

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name and age of the woman found deceased Monday night near 1715 W. 200 South.

The woman was 20-year-old Destiny Chismar, an SLCPD statement says.

The department’s Homicide Squad is investigating Chismar’s death, which has been classified as suspicious.

A call reporting the body on the ground came to dispatch at 6:21 p.m. Monday, the statement says.

“Due to the circumstances on scene, the on-scene incident commander requested detectives respond,” it says.

“Members of the SLCPD Homicide Squad responded as well as the department’s Crime Lab Unit to process the scene and collect evidence.”

The statement says “there does not appear to be any danger to our community.”

The SLCPD asks that anyone with information on the case call the department at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-27729.