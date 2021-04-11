Suspects surrender as Salt Lake City standoff comes to an end

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man whose alleged violation of a protective order led a multi-hour stand off in Salt Lake City Saturday night has surrendered to police.

According to officers on scene, the incident began when police tried to arrest a man for allegedly violating a protective order. Several of the suspect’s friends emerged from a nearby house and wrestled him away from the arresting officer. The suspect and his friends then headed back into the home and refused to cooperate with police.

The officer who was confronted by the group put out a countywide call for help and police from multiple agencies responded to the home near 700 North Starcrest Drive.

After a couple of hours, everyone except the original suspect left the home and gave themselves up to police. After another hour passed the suspect gave himself up as well.

It’s unclear how many people will be facing charges in the case.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.