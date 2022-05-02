Salt Lake City police investigate after man found deceased near construction site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday morning.

The call came to dispatch at 6:56 a.m., and officers and paramedics responded to the scene, a construction site near 230 W. 1300 South.

Officials confirmed the man was deceased. SLCPD homicide detectives, the SLCPD Crime Lab and the medical examiner’s office responded to document and collect evidence.

The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin.

Based on the preliminary information in the investigation, it’s believed there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-79822.