Salt Lake City police investigate aggravated assault involving vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating an aggravated assault that put a man in the hospital late Friday night.

The incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of 1300 South and West Temple Street.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the SLC Police Department, said the victim, a transient man, and the male suspect got into some sort of altercation. The suspect then got into his car and dragged the victim for about a block with the vehicle.

Police have some witness statements and are checking the area for any surveillance cameras to help accurately identify the suspect’s vehicle, Valencia said.

He told Gephardt Daily the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.