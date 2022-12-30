Salt Lake City police investigate discovery of critically injured person outside duplex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating the discovery of a critically injured person found on the ground outside a duplex late last night near 1100 South Lake Street.

SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg told Gephardt Daily on scene that Salt Lake City 911 operators received a medical call from the area about 11:45 p.m.

When paramedics and firefighters arrived they located a person on the ground with a critical head injury. After being examined at a nearby hospital attending physicians contacted police and let them know of possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the nature of injury.

Police investigators were “in the process of securing the duplex where this individual we believe lived, and trying to sort everything out… trying to figure out who lives there, who may have had access to that location… to try and figure out how this injury happened and to determine whether it was accidental or criminal,” Weisberg said.

“We do believe that there is a suspicious circumstance to all of this. There are some certain things that aren’t adding up. So we have notified our detectives and they are assisting our patrol officers develop some of that information.”

Police are trying determine if the victim and a possible assailant knew each other.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.