Salt Lake City police investigate early morning shooting; victim suffers life threatening injuries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City shooting victim has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after an early morning incident near 500 South Post St. in the vicinity of 900 West.

SLCPD spokesperson Brent Weisberg told Gephardt Daily on scene that police were first notified of the shooting about 12:55 a.m. Saturday when 911 operators received multiple reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside a vehicle, one of whom was gravely wounded, Weisburg said.

Police immediately began first aid and the victim was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center where they underwent emergency surgery.

“We believe that the the victim’s car was on Post Street heading northbound when the shooting happened. Based on the preliminary investigation, the suspect, while standing outside, fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car while the victim and a passenger sat inside.

“Immediately after the shooting, the suspect got into a car and left. Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect or the suspect’s car.”

The passenger of the car did not have any physical injuries, Weisberg said.

“It’s believed that the victim lives in the close proximity to this area and was likely heading home when this incident happened. As part of this early investigation, we are in the neighborhood right now, collecting surveillance video from anyone who happens to have a home security system or doorbell cameras.”

Due to the victim’s injuries, detectives assigned to the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad which is leading this investigation.

If anyone sees anything they’re asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department by calling 801-799-3000.

The name, age and gender of the victim is not being released at this time.

Right now, there is no suspect information to release, Weisburg said.