Salt Lake City police investigate fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers are on the scene of a fatal SUV-motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2290 South.

According to SLCPD Detective Ben Nielsen, the crash was first called into 911 emergency dispatchers Wednesday about 7:35 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and they found the motorcycle rider in the road. He was being given life-saving aid. Unfortunately he perished from his injuries,” Nielsen said.

While stressing the investigation was in its early stages, Nielsen said it appeared the motorcyclist was headed southbound on 1300 East when the SUV pulled in front if him.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Nielsen said. “The CART team did respond. That’s the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team. They’ll do their investigation into this and decide from there.”

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was fully cooperating with the investigation, Nielsen said.

The identity of the motorcyclist had yet to be released, pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.