Salt Lake City police investigate shots fired call in Central City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say no one was injured when gunshots rang out early Friday in Salt Lake City’s Central City community.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near 243 S. 600 East and set up containment efforts in a search for possible suspects.

While surveying the crime scene, investigators placed evidence markers adjacent to what appeared to be shell casings.

They also reported finding other evidence of gunplay.

“It appears that a window had been damaged possibly by a shot,” Salt Lake City police said in an email to Gephardt Daily.

No information about possible suspects was available, police said in the email.