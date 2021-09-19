Salt Lake City Police investigating assault on juvenile, 17, near East High

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault on a juvenile that happened late Friday near the East High football stadium.

A 17-year-old East High student was struck in the head with a gun, says an SLCPD statement released Sunday.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, a 17-year-old East High School student witnessed two people arguing,” the statement says. “That initial fight was a domestic disturbance between a female and an 18-year-old male.

“The 17-year-old physically intervened in that initial fight, which resulted in a secondary fight between the 17-year-old and the 18-year-old. The secondary fight ended when the 18 year old pulled out a firearm and used the weapon to strike the 17-year-old in the head. No shots were fired. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.”

The 17-year-old declined medical assistance, the SLCPD statement says.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City School District are in contact with the victim and the victim’s parents. No additional information about the student can be released.”

SLCPD School Resource Officers have identified the 18-year-old suspect and are conducting investigative follow-up to locate him, the statement says, adding that no arrests have been made.

“SLCPD School Resource Officers have utilized their close relationships with school and district administrators to ensure the safety of all students. This included developing a safety plan and having additional officers available for the school’s homecoming dance for Saturday Sept. 18, 2021.

“SLCPD School Resource Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident contact 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-170870.”