Salt Lake City police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City Tuesday evening.

“We are investigating a fatal van vs. pedestrian crash at 1460 South State St.,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department at 8:15 p.m. “Southbound State Street is closed from 1300 South to Cleveland Avenue.”

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily is working to gather more details and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.