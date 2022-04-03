Salt Lake City police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash on West Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident near 800 S. West Temple St.

First responders were dispatched to the scene Saturday about 8:30 p.m., according to SLCPD public information officer Brent Weisberg.

When police arrived, they found a victim lying unconscious in the roadway and immediately began performing CPR.

EMTs took over the rescue efforts and worked desperately to revive the victim before finally pronouncing the individual dead at the scene.

Police are actively searching the surrounding area in hopes of locating the vehicle involved in the deadly incident, which Weisberg says has likely sustained considerable front-end damage.

“We believe the vehicle was traveling southbound on West Temple when it crashed into the person who was either in, or near, the crosswalk when they were hit,” Weisberg said.

Police have yet to identify the victim or the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

Weisberg stressed it was early in the investigation and asked anyone with information in the case to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.