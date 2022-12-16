Salt Lake City police investigating group assault of Gateway employee on Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a group of people who attacked an employee at a downtown shopping center on Black Friday.

Salt Lake City police said the group of at least eight people, possibly teenagers, assaulted a 38-year-old man who was working at a store at The Gateway near 100 S. Rio Grande St. on Nov. 25.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m., but those involved already had run away, police said. Their names and ages are not known, according to a news release.

An argument with the employee led to the group surrounding and assaulting the man, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states.

Police say the same group of people had been escorted from another store at the open-air shopping mall after “causing a disturbance.”

SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad is investigating the incident as aggravated assault with a riot enhancement because of the large number of people involved, according to the news release.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people from the group is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 22-232961.