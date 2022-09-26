Salt Lake City police investigating shooting at Rose Park apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition Sunday following a shooting at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park community.

Police have “detained several people for questioning” in connection with the shooting at Downtown West, 780 N. 900 West, according to an 8:50 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg said homicide detectives were working to process the scene and talking with witnesses, “trying to gather what happened here.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.